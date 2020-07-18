JLR unveils 2021 Range Rover, Range Rover Sport: Long wheelbase, special editions & more on offer

The special edition models unveiled by JLR include the Range Rover Fifty, Westminster editions and SV Autobiography Dynamic Black. The Range Rover Fifty will be limited to 1,970 units globally, marking the 1970 birth year of the model.

By:Published: July 18, 2020 9:51 AM

This week Tata Motors-owned luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) unveiled its Model Year (MY) 2021 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, including with the new mild-hybrid engines. The range includes the 50th-anniversary special editions. For India, the Range Rover will be available in standard wheel base (SWB), long wheel base (LWB) and special edition options. The special edition models include the Range Rover Fifty, Westminster editions and SV Autobiography Dynamic Black. The Range Rover Fifty will be limited to 1,970 units globally to mark the 1970 birth year of the model. On the Range Rover Fifty, JLR said, “Models like these are designed to celebrate a landmark event. As a business, we need to make a case for the investment behind each and every model we create, whether that be judged against financial or any other relevant criteria. This gives the customer a value-proposition — more content for lower investment on their behalf.”

The India-specific MY21 Range Rover (SWB/LWB) has two engine options: 3.0-litre P400 mild-hybrid petrol engine and 3.0-litre D300 mild-hybrid diesel engine. The derivatives in SWB are Vogue, Vogue SE and Autobiography, and those in LWB are Vogue, Vogue SE, Autobiography and SV Autobiography. The special editions (only on LWB) include the Westminster, Westminster Black and Range Rover Fifty.

The India-specific MY21 Range Rover Sport has three engine options: 2.0-litre petrol, 3.0-litre mild-hybrid diesel, and 5.0-litre supercharged petrol (with a power of 575 PS). The prices of all these models will be announced shortly.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mahindra Mojo BS6 to get a new Garnet Black colour: Expected price, features, specs

Mahindra Mojo BS6 to get a new Garnet Black colour: Expected price, features, specs

Revolt RV400, RV300 deliveries start in Chennai, Ahmedabad amid coronavirus pandemic

Revolt RV400, RV300 deliveries start in Chennai, Ahmedabad amid coronavirus pandemic

Hyundai Kona electric SUV crosses 1 lakh global sales mark since launch in March 2018

Hyundai Kona electric SUV crosses 1 lakh global sales mark since launch in March 2018

Maserati Ghibli Hybrid unveiled: Specs, features, performance explained

Maserati Ghibli Hybrid unveiled: Specs, features, performance explained

Toyota, Japan space agency to design, build rover with living space for NASA's moon mission

Toyota, Japan space agency to design, build rover with living space for NASA's moon mission

Now get your Hyundai car sanitised at company's workshops: Prices, benefits listed!

Now get your Hyundai car sanitised at company's workshops: Prices, benefits listed!

Benelli India BS6 plans revealed: TRK502, Leoncino 500 to be launched by end of year

Benelli India BS6 plans revealed: TRK502, Leoncino 500 to be launched by end of year

Stunning! This 50 hp turbocharged Royal Enfield Himalayan looks ready to conquer any terrain

Stunning! This 50 hp turbocharged Royal Enfield Himalayan looks ready to conquer any terrain

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol to be launched on July 29: Expected price, specs of Duster rival

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol to be launched on July 29: Expected price, specs of Duster rival

Using temporary registration car plate without right colour an offence

Using temporary registration car plate without right colour an offence

2020 Honda City variants explained: Price, features, Alexa and more

2020 Honda City variants explained: Price, features, Alexa and more

MG Hector Plus Review: Toyota Innova (Crysta) Finally Gets Competition After Years!

MG Hector Plus Review: Toyota Innova (Crysta) Finally Gets Competition After Years!

Baleno-based Toyota Glanza recalled for potential fuel pump motor replacement

Baleno-based Toyota Glanza recalled for potential fuel pump motor replacement

Gemopai electric scooters now with 3-year warranty: Additional benefits, details explained!

Gemopai electric scooters now with 3-year warranty: Additional benefits, details explained!

Hero Xtreme 200R modified as first-responder vehicle handed to health centres in Alwar

Hero Xtreme 200R modified as first-responder vehicle handed to health centres in Alwar

Hyundai Grand i10, Santro available with up to Rs 60,000 discount in July 2020

Hyundai Grand i10, Santro available with up to Rs 60,000 discount in July 2020

Role of dehumidification critical for safer electric vehicles and efficient manufacturing

Role of dehumidification critical for safer electric vehicles and efficient manufacturing

Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot S.A merger entity named Stellantis: Now world's fourth-largest carmaker

Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot S.A merger entity named Stellantis: Now world's fourth-largest carmaker

Nissan B-SUV (Magnite) revealed: Engine specs, features, expected price of Vitara Brezza challenger!

Nissan B-SUV (Magnite) revealed: Engine specs, features, expected price of Vitara Brezza challenger!

BharatBenz rolls out 1000th BS6 heavy duty truck: 1500 vehicles manufactured despite lockdown

BharatBenz rolls out 1000th BS6 heavy duty truck: 1500 vehicles manufactured despite lockdown