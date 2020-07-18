JLR unveils 2021 Range Rover, Range Rover Sport: Long wheelbase, special editions & more on offer

The special edition models unveiled by JLR include the Range Rover Fifty, Westminster editions and SV Autobiography Dynamic Black. The Range Rover Fifty will be limited to 1,970 units globally, marking the 1970 birth year of the model.

This week Tata Motors-owned luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) unveiled its Model Year (MY) 2021 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, including with the new mild-hybrid engines. The range includes the 50th-anniversary special editions. For India, the Range Rover will be available in standard wheel base (SWB), long wheel base (LWB) and special edition options. The special edition models include the Range Rover Fifty, Westminster editions and SV Autobiography Dynamic Black. The Range Rover Fifty will be limited to 1,970 units globally to mark the 1970 birth year of the model. On the Range Rover Fifty, JLR said, “Models like these are designed to celebrate a landmark event. As a business, we need to make a case for the investment behind each and every model we create, whether that be judged against financial or any other relevant criteria. This gives the customer a value-proposition — more content for lower investment on their behalf.”

The India-specific MY21 Range Rover (SWB/LWB) has two engine options: 3.0-litre P400 mild-hybrid petrol engine and 3.0-litre D300 mild-hybrid diesel engine. The derivatives in SWB are Vogue, Vogue SE and Autobiography, and those in LWB are Vogue, Vogue SE, Autobiography and SV Autobiography. The special editions (only on LWB) include the Westminster, Westminster Black and Range Rover Fifty.

The India-specific MY21 Range Rover Sport has three engine options: 2.0-litre petrol, 3.0-litre mild-hybrid diesel, and 5.0-litre supercharged petrol (with a power of 575 PS). The prices of all these models will be announced shortly.

