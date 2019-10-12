JLR sales show recovery, down by 0.5 per cent

Retail sales of Jaguar Land Rover, UK subsidiary of Tata Motors, for the month of September showed signs of recovery and stood at 56,832 units, a slight decrease by 0.5% year-on-year on back of encouraging sales in China and Europe. The company sold a total of 1,28,953 units in the quarter ending September.

The company had reported a 6.7% decrease in sales in August. The sales had increased by 5% in July. Prior to that it declined by 9.6% in June and 12.2% in May, affected by consumer sentiments in China and emission regulations dent on the sales. The sales were impacted by poor sales in UK and North America. Sales also took a hit in Korea, Middle East and North Africa region.

Sales in China continued on its path of recovery for the third consecutive month and was up by 24.3%. The company had a disappointing last year in China as yearly sales fell by 22% to 1,15,00 units. Sales of new vehicles in China fell down last year, for the first time in 28 years. However the company showed resilience and the sales increased by 17.4% y-o-y in August 2019. Similarly the sales grew by 40% y-o-y in July 2019. The company has plans to launch 30 new or revamped vehicles in China in the next two years in order to boost sales.

Retail sales of the Range Rover Evoque continued to grow by 54.6%, with sales of the new model just starting in China. Sales were also up for the Range Rover Sport by 17.5% and Jaguar I-PACE. Models with lower year-on-year figures include the Land Rover Discovery Sport with sales of the new mid-cycle refreshed model still ramping up and sales in China only starting later in the year.

Jaguar retail sales for the quarter were 37,323 vehicles, down 11.0% year-on-year, and Land Rover retails were 91 ,630 vehicles, up 4.2% year-on-year.

Commenting on the sales Felix Brautigam, chief commercial officer, JLR said, “Despite negative market trends, Land Rover sales saw year-on-year growth in the quarter. The all-new, significantly more refined Range Rover Evoque contributed to this. Whilst some of the traditional Jaguar segments are struggling in the current macro-economic environment, the treble World Car Award-winning I-PACE continues to attract new customers to the Jaguar brand.”