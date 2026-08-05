JLR launches Range Rover SV Ultra at ₹3.8 crore

Range Rover SV Ultra has launched in India at ₹3.8 crore, featuring a V8 powertrain, ultra-luxury interiors and a new electrostatic sound system.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has launched the Range Rover SV Ultra in India at an introductory price of ₹3.8 crore (ex-showroom, New Delhi), making it the new flagship of the Range Rover line-up. The pricing is significantly lower than market expectations, aided by the implementation of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which has reduced import duties on British vehicles.

JLR had earlier slashed prices of its fully imported models by up to ₹75 lakh in May this year. The luxury SUV is currently offered with a petrol mild-hybrid V8 powertrain, while a fully electric version is scheduled to be introduced later this year.

The launch strengthens JLR’s premium portfolio in India, a market where demand for ultra-luxury SUVs has remained resilient despite broader industry headwinds.

ALSO READ Hyundai launches 60% buyback scheme for Creta Electric

Range Rover SV Ultra represents the pinnacle of Range Rover luxury that combines the most exclusive design details with breakthrough innovation,” said Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India.

The flagship introduces several firsts for the brand, including an exclusive Titan Silver exterior finish, Satin Platinum detailing and 23-inch alloy wheels. The cabin features a leather-free Orchid White and Cinder Grey Ultrafabrics interior, laser-crafted seat upholstery, rattan palm veneer trim and ceramic accents.

A key highlight is the debut of JLR’s SV Electrostatic Sound System, claimed to be the first use of electrostatic audio technology in a production vehicle. The system combines 21 ultra-thin electrostatic transducers integrated into the headrests, seatbacks and roof lining with five bass speakers to create an immersive sound experience.

The audio setup is integrated with the company’s Body and Soul Seats and Sensory Floor technologies, offering six wellness programmes aimed at relaxation and improved concentration.

Direct rivals to the Range Rover Ultra are the Mercedes-Maybach GLS, the Aston Martin DBX and the Bentley Bentayga SUVs.