JLR India announces monsoon service camp

All vehicles will be attended to by highly trained technicians and receive the assurance of JLR Genuine Parts, where necessary.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India has announced its annual Monsoon Service Event, to be held from 12 to 17 June 2023 across all authorised retailers in India. Clients can benefit from complimentary vehicle checks and exclusive offers on branded goods, accessories and value-added services.

The JLR monsoon camp will offer a complimentary 32-point electronic vehicle health check-up, brake and wiper check, tyre and fluid level check, as well as a comprehensive battery health check.

Customers can access these services by scheduling an appointment with their closest authorised JLR retailer between 9:30 am and 6:00 pm from 12 to 17 June 2023.

Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said, “Our Monsoon Service Event is designed to deliver best-in-class vehicle care and support for clients across our House of Brands. The event will address all necessary checks for the season and ensure our clients have a seamless driving experience through the monsoon.”

For chauffeur-driven clients, the service event will also include a specially curated ‘Chauffeur Training Program’ that will cover all aspects of driving and vehicle maintenance in the monsoon season.