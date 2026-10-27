JLR Defender prices down by Rs 34 lakh thanks to local assembly

Jaguar Land Rover begins local assembly of Defender 110 SUV in Pune, slashing prices by up to Rs 34 lakh and adding new standard features. Orders and deliveries to start soon as JLR expands production and after-sales network in India.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has commenced local assembly of the Defender 110 SUV at its Pune facility, with prices starting at Rs 99 lakh and going up to Rs 1.18 crore (ex-showroom). The move makes India only the second country globally to produce the British automaker’s popular SUV and brings prices down by up to Rs 34 lakh compared with equivalent completely built-up (CBU) versions.

The company has also made several features that were previously optional standard across variants, rather than cutting equipment to achieve a more competitive price.

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Until now, Defenders sold in India were imported as CBUs from JLR’s manufacturing facility in Nitra, Slovakia. Other versions, including the three-door Defender 90, the full-size Defender 130 and the high-performance Defender Octa, will continue to be manufactured in Slovakia.

The locally assembled Defender 110 is offered in the X-Dynamic HSE trim, with three engine options: a 2.0-litre petrol, a 3.0-litre petrol and a 3.0-litre diesel.

JLR is looking to scale up production in line with demand. The company’s Pune facility has an expandable capacity that stands at 10,000 units annually, with scope for further expansion, said Rajan Amba, managing director of JLR India. Its Chennai plant is currently conducting local assembly of the Evoque SUV.

The Defender has established India among its top 10 markets globally, and the company expects the country’s position to strengthen further as local production ramps up, according to Amba.

He said said local production would be aligned with the order book and supply conditions for various JLR models. The first India-assembled units of the Defender are expected to reach customers shortly, with deliveries anticipated within about 10 days, he said.

Both Defender and Range Rover customers continue to face waiting periods, while JLR works to balance production with demand. Amba said the company had initially faced challenges in meeting Defender demand and that stabilising production would take time.

Alongside manufacturing, JLR is expanding its after-sales infrastructure to support higher volumes. The company is upgrading existing facilities. Amba said JLR’s Delhi facility had been expanded to three times its earlier capacity. The company is also strengthening its retail and service network to support potential growth in vehicle sales.



Apart from the Defender, Amba also confirmed that the Range Rover EV, the Range Rover Sport EV, the Range Rover GT EV and the Jaguar Type 01 EV sedan will go on sale in India next year.