JK Tyre launches XF Series, its most fuel-efficient radial tyre in India!

JK Tyre has today announced the launch of the all-new XF Series, its most fuel-efficient tyre in India. The company says that its new tyre is going to offer huge savings when it comes to cost per kilometre. Not only this, but the XF series will also help in improving the mileage of the vehicle. JK Tyre says that the new XF Series will result in up to 8 per cent of fuel-saving. JK Tyre has launched the new XF series in two variants, these are namely JETWAY JUH XF, for the front axel and JETSTEEL JDH XF for the rear axle. These are going to be ideal for regional as well as long-distance applications. The XF Series has been built with the help of 'lower rolling resistance' (RRC)

Vikram Malhotra, Marketing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, said, “At JK Tyre & Industries, it’s our constant endeavour to cater to the needs and requirements of our customers to enhance their driving experience. With our game-changing XF series, we want to give our customers the next generation of fuel-efficient tyres. This further underscores our promise to deliver to the evolving needs of the market and introduce tyres that help maintain pace with the changing market requirements.”

The new XF tyre series uses JK Tyre's JETOCT technology. What this technology does it helps in the reduction of heat buildup in the carcass, resulting in increased durability of the tyre. The tyres are able to maintain higher tread stiffness with the help of tetra bean belt. This helps in a greater number of retreads. The technology used to create the XF series has been tested and validated at the Raghupati Singhania Centre of Excellence- RPSCOE. The XF Series tyres are now available across JK Tyre authorized dealers in the country.