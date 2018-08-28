JK Tyre sets up a new global R&D centre in Mysuru: To enrich Made-in-India technologies

Indian tyre manufacturing company JK Tyre has officially inaugurated the Raghupati Singhania Centre of Excellence global Research & Development facility in Mysuru, Karnataka. The new huge facility has been built over an investment of Rs 250 crore and is located very next to JK Tyre manufacturing facilities in the same area. The company believes that this new R&D base will help the company’s overall operations and bring down production time of the rollout of a new tyre in a more efficient manner.

This new JK Tyre R&D facility is a part of the Harishankar Singhania Elastomer and Tyre Research Institute (HASETRI) and boasts many industry-first instruments and process used in the overall development tyres. While the company has been investing in R&D ever since its inception, this is first of the kind Centre of Excellence that brings JK Tyre’s overall R&D under a single roof. The facility has many industry-first features including a Semi-Anechoic Chamber for reduced noise vibration and harshness data analysis, 3-D printing, simulation and predictive analysis tools and many more.

Congratulating JK Tyre, Chief Minister of Karnataka, H D Kumaraswamy said that, with this new R&D facility, Mysuru has added another feature to its cap. “JK Tyre is known to deliver many new technologies and was also the first to introduce radial tyre technology in India. I greatly appreciate JK for setting up this Raghupati Singhania Centre of Excellence in Mysore and continuing to investing in Karnataka” CM added.

JK Tyre was the first company to introduce radial tyre technology in India in 1977 and since then it has been a leader in new developing new tyre technology. The company also its 10 millionth truck/bus radial tyre from its Mysuru plant, becoming the first company in India to achieve this milestone. The new JK Tyre R&D Centre of Excellence aims at collaborating with both OEMs and suppliers to develop new age technology and leading skill development in India.

Sharing his vision for this new centre, Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries said that “We want this Centre of Excellence to become an aspiration not only for the people of Mysore but for the whole country. It has been a good beginning, now the people of Karnataka and Mysore will have to support us in building this Centre, making it one of India’s treasured institutions for R&D.”

JK Tyre in India has 9 manufacturing plants in India and 3 plants in Mexico with a total combined manufacturing capacity of 35 million tyres. The company has a wide range of portfolios ranging from two-wheelers to cars, SUVs going all the way to 3.5 ton OTR tyre. It also exports to over 100 countries and has 4000 dealers and over 350 dedicated Brand shops in India and other key markets.