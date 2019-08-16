JK Tyre opens its 500th brand shop in India: Expands reach in tier 2 cities

JK Tyre and Industries Ltd have today announced the opening of its 500th brand shop in India. Situated in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, the brand shop is going to serve as a one-stop destination for the customer. The same will have the brand's complete tyre portfolio on offer. In addition to this, it will also provide customers with all the required service solutions. The company says that at the moment, it's brand shops are present across all metros in India along with all the major commercial hubs. JK Tyres is now working towards expanding its network in India's Tier 2 cities.

The tyre manufacturing major is also currently investing substantially in research and development. It recently announced the launch of India's first 'Smart Tyre' technology. This connected technology works with the help of TREEL sensors that facilitate the early detection of faults and also help in increasing tyre life. Data from the sensors is collected and sent to the owner's phone with the help of a mobile app that keeps a real-time track on the tyre pressure and temperature.

Commenting on the occasion, Vikram Malhotra, Marketing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd said that the company is delighted to celebrate the milestone opening of our 500th brand shop, JK Tyre Centre in Muzaffarpur. As pioneers of radial technology in the country, this adds yet another feather to their cap and is a testimony to their commitment to providing top-of-the-line customer experience with a widespread presence across India. He further added that it is the company' vision to build the most robust retail network to optimize its availability in every location where demand exists. In less than two years, JK Tyre has added over 300 brand shops, a reflection of its leadership in the after-sales market. The company is confident that its expansive retail network will bring the brand closer to its customers and add cheer to their lives through new products offerings and innovative solutions.