JK Tyre launches new Levitas range for luxury cars: Here’s what’s new

JK Tyre has launched the new Levitas Ultra range of tyres for premium and luxury cars. They are offered in seven sizes, ranging from 225/55 R16 to 245/45 R18 for premium models.

Written by Express Drives Desk
JK Tyre Levitas
JK Tyre claims that the Levitas Ultra has been rated 5 stars for fuel savings

JK Tyre & Industries has expanded its presence in the fast-expanding luxury car segment with the launch of the ‘Levitas Ultra’ premium tyre brand. Tested extensively in Europe and India, these high-performance tyres are claimed to offer best-in-class functionality across key aspects – utmost comfort, low noise and high durability. 

JK Tyre Levitas range:

The new Levitas Ultra range from JK Tyre is offered in seven sizes, ranging from 225/55 R16 to 245/45 R18 for premium cars. Further, the company plans to enlarge its portfolio of ‘Levitas Ultra’ by introducing it in the 19-inch to 22-inch tyre range also to cover the entire gamut of luxury cars. According to the company, the Levitas Ultra has been rated 5 stars for fuel savings.

Here’s what the company said: 

Commenting on the launch, Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries, said, “At JK Tyre, we are proud of our pioneering role in developing world-class tyres in India. With our focus on innovation, we are expanding our presence in the premium tyre space with the launch of the Levitas Ultra.”

He further added, “These tyres are specially designed to offer our customers in the luxury car segment with a product that is engineered to offer unmatched performance across all key parameters of this demanding category – be it ride and handling, grip levels, noise reduction or braking. We are confident that Levitas Ultra will become synonymous to high performance among premium car users.”

First published on: 23-03-2023 at 07:00 IST