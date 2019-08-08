JK Tyre launches India’s first ‘Smart Tyre’ technology: Monitors real-time tyre pressure and temperature

JK Tyre and Industries Ltd have today launched India's first 'Smart Tyre' technology equipped with TREEL sensors. The company says that this technology-based tool is going to help in the 'smart' monitoring and maintenance of tyres. The launch which marks JK Tyre's entry into the arena of connected mobility comes in the wake of the company's recent acquisition of TREEL Mobility Solutions Pvt Ltd. The company has introduced a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System or TPMS which works with the help of the sensors and monitors real-time tyre pressure and temperature. The data collected is sent to the owner's mobile phone with the help of Bluetooth and can be accessed through an app. This will help in the early detection of any issues which can be rectified immediately before they lead to a mishap on the road.

Speaking on the launch, Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre and Industries said, “Being the pioneers of Radials in India, we have done it yet again by introducing ‘Smart Tyre’ as an extension to our initiative of providing mobility solutions to both Commercial and Passenger vehicle owners. The introduction of TREEL Sensors is the first such high-tech move towards creating a Smart Tyre in Indian markets. It provides an enhanced value proposition to vehicle owners, particularly fleets, by reducing their operational costs. Underscoring our commitment to ‘Make in India’, TREEL Sensors are designed, developed and manufactured in our Pune facility and are already in use by fleet owners as part of a countrywide pilot.”

In addition to offering the early detection of issues, this technology helps in enhancing tyre life along with the reduction in operational expenses. TREEL sensors are now available at 700 dealerships across India. In future, JK Tyre is planning to commence the online sales of this 'Smart Tyre' technology through an exclusive channel for customers.