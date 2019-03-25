JK Tyre enters Limca Book of Records for India’s largest off-road dump truck tyre

JK Tyres and Industries Limited has registered its name in Limca Book of Records with its VEM 045 tyre which is now officially the largest off-road tyre in India. Launched in 2014, the 40.00-57 VEM 045 stands 12 feet tall and weighs around 3.4 tonnes. JK Tyre specifically introduced the distinct tyre for India’s biggest rigid dump-truck that has a payload capacity of up to 240 tonnes. JK Tyre offers a comprehensive product range in the OTR (off-the-road) segment in different sizes to cater to industrial and mining segments.

“JK Tyre has been at the forefront of driving innovation in the Indian tyre industry and recognition from the Limca Book of Records is clearly reflective of our unwavering efforts in that direction. The VEM 045 has been widely appreciated for its sturdiness and functionality over these years. We are thrilled and further encouraged to introduce more such category-defining products and solutions in the future,” Vikram Malhotra, Marketing Director, JK Tyre and Industries Ltd said.

Indian tyre manufacturing company JK Tyre officially inaugurated the Raghupati Singhania Centre of Excellence global Research & Development facility in Mysuru, Karnataka in August last year. The new huge facility has been built over an investment of Rs 250 crore and is located very next to JK Tyre manufacturing facilities in the same area. The company believes that this new R&D base will help the company’s overall operations and bring down production time of the rollout of a new tyre in a more efficient manner.

While the company has been investing in R&D ever since its inception, this is first of the kind Centre of Excellence that brings JK Tyre’s overall R&D under a single roof. The facility has many industry-first features including a Semi-Anechoic Chamber for reduced noise vibration and harshness data analysis, 3-D printing, simulation and predictive analysis tools and many more.