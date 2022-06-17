JK Tyre celebrates four decades of Motorsport in India

The firm has announced that Arjuna Awardee Gaurav Gill will participate in World Rally Championship (WRC) 2022 and also introduced a scholarship programme for young talents in the country.

JK Tyre may be well known as a tyre company, but it’s been a long-standing pillar for Indian motorsports since the ‘80s, celebrating four decades in motorsport. The company has announced that rally driver and Arjuna Awardee Gaurav Gill will participate in World Rally Championship (WRC) 2022. The company has also announced a scholarship programme of 300,000 Euros (around Rs 2.4 crore) which will promote upcoming talent in the domestic circuit.

Gill, a three-time APRC (Asia Pacific Rally Championship) and seven-time INRC (Indian National Rally Championship) champion will compete in the WRC Safari Rally in Kenya from June 23-26th. He with co-driver Gabriel Morales will be driving Skoda Fabia R5 in WRC2. The rally car produces 286 bhp with a maximum torque of 425 Nm. The Safari Rally features 19 special stages covering almost 365 km crossing dirt roads, rocky and rutted tracks and unpredictable weather, popular as the most challenging rally of WRC.Gill’s last outing in WRC 2 was pre-pandemic in 2019 in Rally of Turkey where despite missing out on completing his tryst with victory, he won a lot of praise for his commendable drive by the fraternity. His outing in the Rally of Australia came to a halt as the event was cancelled last minute due to the raging fire in the forest stages around the city of Coffs Coast, New South Wales.

Gaurav Gill said, “I am excited to return to WRC after a hiatus of over 2 years. I have utilised these two years of the pandemic to reflect on my previous participation and have worked on improving my fitness and performance holistically while engaging in various top-end activities besides the National Rally championship”.

Apart from the financial assistance, JK Tyre’s new scholarship programme helps budding racers make their way up the motorsport ladder. Five athletes, including one female, that have made a mark in the domestic motorsport arena will be selected for this programme. The first recipient, Amir Sayed, has already been selected. The 17-yr old from Kottyam was crowned the 2020 JK Tyre Novice Cup Champion, winning all 12 races of the season. He will be competing in the French F4 Championship this year.