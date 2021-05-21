‘Clarkson’s Farm’ trailer released: What to expect from his new Amazon Prime show

After May and Hammond, both released their individual TV shows, Jeremy Clarkson’s Amazon Prime original show will debut on June 11 called Clarkson's Farm. In it, he has seemingly acquired a Lamborghini as well.

Presenter of Amazon’s hit car show, The Grand Tour and formerly of Top Gear, former BBC’s Top Gear, Jeremy Clarkson now has his own farming show coming up soon. The official Youtube channel of The Grand Tour has released a trailer for Clarkson’s personal project called ‘Clarkson’s Farm’. In 2020, Amazon released two shows from the other two presenters of The Grand Tour. First was the extremely hilarious and entertaining ‘James May: Our man in Japan’, which was released in January 2020. It was followed by ‘The Great Escapists’ featuring Richard Hammond and Tory Belleci, where they perform science experiments to find a way off a deserted island.

If you are a keen follower of the three presenters, and Clarkson in particular, you would know that he has kept himself busy when not filming episodes of The Grand Tour. Jeremy Clarkson has in fact taken up farming and has his own organic farmer’s store called The Diddly Squat Farm Shop.

Watch the official trailer of Clarkson’s Farm below:

Clarkson recently purchased a 1,000-acre farm where this new Amazon Prime Original is said to have been filmed. We know that that he is quite knowledgeable about Alfa Romeos, but the premise of the trailer shows that he doesn’t entirely possess the skills to farm. He has even gone and bought himself a Lamborghini for it as well.

That does sound entertaining like it usually is with Clarkson on camera. But the entire series is said to have been filmed during the coronavirus pandemic in the UK. To top it all off, the duration was during the worst weather in the year in Britain. Clarkson even took to social media some time back to confirm that he had contracted covid-19, but had recovered from it.

Clarkson’s Farm will go live on Amazon Prime Video from June 11. It is likely to be a worldwide release if the previous iterations of the presenter’s projects are to be seen. However, it is unsure if Amazon will release it in a staggered weekly format, or a full series dump for us to binge. Either way, June 11 can’t come fast enough.

