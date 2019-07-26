Jennifer Lopez 50th birthday: JLO gets a Porsche 911 GTS Cabriolet worth Rs 97 lakh as gift from fiance

Don't be fooled by the rocks that she's got. She's still... she's still Jennifer Lopez... You might have this song playing on a loop in your head for some time. After all, the stellar star of pop music is celebrating her 50th birthday this year. And now, besides big shiny rocks, she's also got a shiny new sports car. Soon to be husband Alex Rodriguez gifted her fiancee a brand spanking new Porsche 911 GTS Cabriolet on her 50th birthday which of course saw a ginormous party to mark the occasion.

“It came with a big gold bow on it and was delivered to their house this afternoon. The license plate says JLO,” an insider told E! News. Rodriguez, a former Yankee's star, was seen riding shotgun as JLO got behind the wheel of the red hot ride. The prices for a Porsche 911 GTS start at $1,40,000 (approximately Rs 97 lakh).

Jennifer may be hitting the big 50 but she's perhaps fitter than a lot of us in our 30s or even late 20s. Showing no signs of slowing down, JLO only has more going on for her starring in a new Hollywood project 'Hustlers' as well. We're sure the gigantic fan following she has all want to her the best for her years to come. So do we. Happy Birthday, Jenny from the block!

New 2019 Porsche 911 launched in India at Rs 1.82 crore: Faster, more powerful and gorgeous!

In related news, Porsche India recently launched the new 2019 911 at prices starting Rs 1.82 crore in two variants 911 Carrera S and the 911 Carrera S Cabriolet. The 2019 911 gets a more powerful 3.0-litre flat-six turbo petrol engine that comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission system. The engine now produces a maximum power output of 450 bhp, which is 30 bhp more than before.

Porsche has also announced the optional Sport Chrono Package with the new 911 that includes launch control and it reduces the sprint time from 0 to 100 km/h by 0.2 seconds. While the Carrera S can hit a top speed of 307 km/h, the 4S can achieve the 305 km/h mark.