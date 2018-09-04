Jeep’s Maruti Brezza rival launching by 2020: All on this sub-compact SUV with Jeep DNA

We had reported earlier this year, the Jeep was working on a sub-compact SUV based on the Fiat Panda platform for India. We can now confirm that the Jeep compact SUV will be launched by 2020. The SUV once launched will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and the Tata Nexon. Driven by the success of the Jeep Compass, Jeep is looking to further expand their India portfolio, except this time slightly deeper in the mass-market segment.

In Jeeps portfolio, the new compact SUV will sit below the Jeep Renegade SUV and is likely to be manufactured at the company's’ Ranjangaon facility in Maharashtra. Naturally, to ensure the SUV is competitive in an already cramped market segment, the FCA will look to localize heavily and will use a reworked version of the Fiat Panda platform to save cost. While it is likely to be a front wheel drive initially, there is a chance that Jeep might also include a 4WD package so as to reaffirm its Jeep DNA. A 4-WD subcompact Jeep is likely to be a true blue off-road vehicle and will get the Jeep family design paired with modern features.

This will be a part of a strong Jeep influx into the Indian UV space and is likely to be followed by a 3-Row mid-size SUV, which will be position above the compass, targeting the Toyota Fortuner and the Mitsubishi Outlander. This SUV will be built around the Jeep Cherokee platform and once again will look too heavy localisation to stay competitive. The groundwork towards these SUVs was laid earlier this year when Jeep CEO Kevin Flynn said that they will be increasing the plants capacity by 1.5 times.

Coming back to the Jeep Compact SUV, considering that no test mules of the car have made it on the internet, we would assume that the design for the SUV is still not finalized. We expect that in the next six-months, test mules will start emerging and we will have an idea of what the SUV will look like.