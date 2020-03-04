Jeep Wrangler Rubicon launched in India: What this Rs 68.94 lakh SUV offers

The India market will receive the 5-door variant of the Wrangler Rubicon in India and Jeep claims that it has already received unprecedented interest and numerous pre-orders from Indian customers.

Published: March 4, 2020 11:24:40 AM

FCA India has launched the Trail Rated SUV, the Wrangler Rubicon at a price of Rs 68.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Pan India). The Indian market will be getting only the 5-door model, unlike the previous generation Rubicon which was launched as a 3-door. The Rubicon variant will be the sibling to the Wrangler Unlimited and is designed for extreme off-road capabilities.

FCA India claims that they have launched the Wrangler Rubicon due to unprecedented demand and pre-orders from customers and it will be offered as a directly imported CBU model. Deliveries of the Wrangler Rubicon will begin from March 15, 2020. The Wrangler by itself is one of the most capable off-roaders in India and the Rubicon variant takes it a notch up even further. Jeeps legendary 4×4 is now trail-rated with a badge that helps itself identify that it has passed Jeep’s variety of challenging off-road conditions identified by five key consumer-oriented performance categories: traction, ground clearance, manoeuvrability, articulation and water fording in order to be trail rated.

Dr Partha Datta – President and Managing Director, FCA India said, “Discerning Indian customers generally know what they want to purchase next and there are many who have waited to own the most recognised vehicle in the world. The Wrangler Rubicon has caught the attention of many such connoisseurs who know their Jeep® well. We already have an unprecedented order bank of eager customers ready to purchase our iconic off-roader. We are poised to complete delivery of our entire Rubicon import shipment to customers sooner than anticipated. Jeep Wrangler has been a really successful flagship product for us in India and it commands almost 67% our India CBU sales, since its launch in 2016.”

The Wrangler Rubicon will be powered by a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged engine that develops 265hp and 400Nm of torque. The 8-speed automatic transmission has a low-range setting that has an incredible crawl ratio of 77.2:1. The Wrangler Rubicon is equipped with a long list of passive and active safety features.

