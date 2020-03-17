Jeep Wrangler Rubicon costing Rs 68.94 lakh sold out in India

The Wrangler Rubicon is an icon in the world of all things off-road. With FCA opening bookings for the Jeep in India, the first batch of allotted vehicles is already sold out.

By:Published: March 17, 2020 9:55:04 AM

The first batch of Jeep Wrangler Rubicon units allotted for India has been sold out. FCA India has released a statement that the recently launched Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is now sold out in record time. The automaker has not revealed the number of vehicles that are bound for India, but state that the size of the batch is significant and are ready to be delivered to customers in India immediately.

FCA India launched the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon in India earlier in March for a price of Rs 68.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The Wrangler Rubicon would be manufactured in Toledo, Ohio and will be shipped to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). While Jeep sells a three-door and a five-door version of the Wrangler Rubicon, India will only get the 5-door model.

The Wrangler Rubicon uses a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine that develops 265hp and 400Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission which channels the power to the RockTrac 4×4 all-wheel-drive. The Wrangler is already a very capable vehicle off-road. With the Rubicon, that is taken up a notch thanks to a two-speed transfer case with a 4:1 4-low-range gear ratio, full-time torque management and electronically controlled sway bars that allow for wheel articulation, electronically lockable differentials.

The transmission also features a low-ratio crawl mode setting of 77.2:1 that also helps it climb steep inclines. The Rubicon boasts of improved ground clearance, and better approach, ramp over and departure angles compared to the standard Wrangler. The Rubicon also comes with a long list of features that aimed to make the occupants lives safer and more comfortable. Things like airbags, park assist, rear back-up camera, ESC, trailer sway control, Electronic Roll Mitigation and TPMS along with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, cruise control, leather seats, and more.

