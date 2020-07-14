Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 concept unveiled: Brings back 450hp V8 engine

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 concept car does look production-ready and will be a fantastic collector's edition in the Indian market, with its new powerful V8 engine and the works.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept

If there was one thing Jeep Wrangler purists were missing, then it has to be the V8 engine. With the downsizing trend and with heavy gas guzzlers slowly losing the plot to smaller, more powerful turbocharged engines, the writing was on the wall. To be precise, the last time Jeep offered a V8 engine with one of its SUVs was in 1981 with the CJ model. The 5.0-litre V8 engine made 125hp of power and 298Nm. Jeep though is now giving enthusiasts another go at the V8 engine. The new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 concept has been unveiled. This one’s engine measures 6.4-litres and makes 450hp and a huge 610Nm torque. While the torque might not be the highest in class, imagine that in a tall-riding SUV. The 0-100kmph run is claimed to be completed in less than 5.5 seconds, with the dash to 98kmph coming up in 5s.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept

An 8-speed automatic transmission transfers power to the wheels. A two-speed transfer case that works full-time and Dana 44 axles have been used. There are also electric rear as well as front lockers in place. 37-inch mud-terrain tyres as well as 2-inch lift kit from Jeep’s higher performance Mopar parts. There are suspension enhancements done as well and these give the Wrangler a full pimped look.

While it is unclear when this concept goes in to production, it clearly is a preview into what we can expect from Jeep in the future. Will it come? Most likely, no. But if it does, the south and north Indian markets are definitely going to be set ablaze. Maximum Jeep Wrangler sales happen in these regions and it is but obvious that the well-heeled will make a beeline for this SUV.

