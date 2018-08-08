Jeep Wrangler Outpost II: Don’t just climb hills, drive through deep rivers but cook and sleep in it too!

Vans are what those hardcore travellers swear by, vans don't have to have a nasty V8 to be cool, vans can remain calm and still be cool. And now, there is one that can do almost all of the things you'd ever imagine it to. Meet Jeep Wrangler Outpost II Camper. It started its life as a standard Jeep Wrangler, but Montana-based Amercian Expedition Vehicles (AEV) company had other plans for it. AEV specialises in off-road parts and accessories for Jeep, Ram and Chevrolet SUVs, and is pretty much a champion in giving a functional and aesthetic makeover to your Jeep.

AEV recently unveiled its Outpost II project, proving their prowess in transforming a Jeep SUV into an adventurous camper van. The rear frame of the Wrangler was extended for more space and was fitted with a revised suspension which is 4.5 inches higher than the standard model.

Jeep Wrangler is powered by a range-topping 5.7-litre HEMI engine, and is also equipped with a snorkel for deep water diving. A drastic change, which gives it the camper van appeal, is that electric pop-top roof that expands into a breathable tent with enlarged interior headroom.

Jeep Wrangler campervan gets two kitchen areas, one on the inside and one outside, with a 50-litre freezer fridge and steel stove. It gets LED lighting, an awning on the side and a 22-gallon water tank. The makeover includes 600 handmade parts, including a 265-watt solar roof.

While the camper van may seem a desirable companion for your next adventure, AEV has no plans of selling it as this custom project was carried out for the company's president. Although, a similar project involving a RAM may be available in the future. If not a custom camper van, buyers can pick from a range of parts and accessories that AEV offers. For example, a complete pre-filter snorkel system, a custom rugged front bumper, a set of rear splash guards, and an integrated rear vision system with a camera.

Images: American Expedition Vehicles