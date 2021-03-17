Jeep Wrangler 2021 Made in India Launch Live Updates: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

2021 Jeep Wrangler Made in India Launch Live Updates: The Jeep Wrangler, an iconic off-roader will be launched today in a special guise in India. Jeep India will announce the prices of the locally assembled Wrangler. It will be the first Jeep model to be assembled in India through the SKD route. The vehicle will be assembled in tandem with the Jeep Compass which is manufactured at the brand’s plant in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra. Although the Wrangler has been on sale in India as a direct CBU import, to help bring the price down, the model will be assembled in India. Jeep is expected to introduce the Wrangler in both Unlimited and Rubicon trims. However, details are sparse at the moment. There is likely to be a petrol engine and diesel engine offering with automatic transmissions. To know more, stay tuned to Express Drives as we will bring you all the latest updates live from the launch.