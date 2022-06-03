Jeep’s upcoming compact SUV spied in Brazil: Coming to India?

Jeep’s upcoming compact SUV has been spotted for the first time ever, albeit in a camouflaged avatar. It is expected to make its global debut by the end of this year.

Jeep has been working on a compact SUV for quite some time now. The American carmaker’s upcoming compact SUV will be the smallest sport utility vehicle in its portfolio. It is said to be developed especially for emerging markets like India and Brazil. While the world premiere of the SUV is still some time away, it has been recently spotted for the very first time.

Image: cochespias.net

Jeep’s new compact SUV has been snapped in Brazil, albeit in a camouflaged avatar. While the spied image doesn’t reveal any specific details, reports suggest that this new SUV will be based on Groupe PSA’s CMP or Common Modular Platform, which will also underpin the upcoming Citroen C3 sub-compact SUV. It is expected to measure around 4 metres in length.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

While there are no details about the powertrain, the company’s upcoming compact SUV might be offered with both petrol and diesel engines. Moreover, it is confirmed to get an AWD system, becoming the first SUV in its class to get so. Jeep might also introduce its electrified version in the future. Jeep’s new compact SUV is expected to make its global debut by the end of 2022.

Representative Image

In other news, Jeep recently launched the Meridian 7-seater SUV in India at a starting price of Rs 29.90 lakh, ex-showroom. The Jeep Meridian is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder multijet diesel engine that develops 167 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 9-speed automatic transmission with FWD and AWD drivetrains.

Also Read: 2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift bookings open: Launch on June 16

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.