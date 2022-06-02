Jeep, Universal Pictures partner to launch Jurassic World Dominion campaign

Jeep and Universal pictures have partnered again for the latest dinosaur-packed adventure movie, the Jurassic World Dominion.

After three decades, Jeep and Universal Pictures are teaming up for another dinosaur-packed partnership. The two companies will launch a campaign around the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion ahead of its premiere on June 10.

In the movie, Universal Pictures uses a Jeep Wrangler, the Gladiator, and an older Grand Wagoneer. In its first movie 30 years ago, Universal Pictures used Jeep Wranglers, driven by Dr Ian Malcom to escape the dinosaurs. To date, the Jurassic Park movie and its following films have earned more than $5 billion.

Speaking about the movie itself, Jurassic World Dominion will see Chris Pratt take the lead role along with Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill.

Speaking on the partnership, Olivier Francois, global chief marketing officer, Stellantis, said, “Almost 30 years ago, moviegoers saw Dr Ian Malcom escape danger from dinosaurs in the original ‘Jurassic Park’ film while riding in the back seat of a 1992 Jeep Wrangler.”

He added, “We paid homage to that iconic scene in the Jeep brand’s 2018 Big Game commercial, which then featured the new Jeep Wrangler, as the next extension of our relationship with Universal Pictures. Here we are now in 2022, and we continue to see the evolution of the Jeep brand around the world with electric plug-ins, including the Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe, which are quite literally charged for any adventure.”

In India, Jeep sells the Compass, the newly-launched Meridian, and the Wrangler which sits at the top of the lineup. Jeep does not sell the Gladiator in India, which is the company’s pickup truck based on the Wrangler’s five-door chassis.