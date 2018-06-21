Jeep Renegade Trailhawk facelift, most powerful version of Jeep’s smallest SUV

Earlier this month, Jeep unveiled the Renegade facelift and now it has taken wraps off the Jeep Renegade Trailhawk facelift. The Trailhawk version of the Renegade is more off-road capable and has several cosmetic changes that set it apart from the standard one. Put next to the Jeep Renegade Limited, the highest trim in the standard variants, the Renegade Trailhawk gets a host of upgrades both inside and out. It will also come with an upgraded Selec-Terrain off-road system with a new Rock function.

The changes to the exterior include a dual-tone paint scheme for the bonnet and new alloy wheels shared with the Jeep Renegade Limited variant. The LED headlamps, tail lamps, and fog lamps remain the same. The bumpers on the front of the Renegade and Renegade Trailhawk are different but the rear ones are the same.

Jeep Renegade Trailhawk facelift will be available in five variants in international markets.

Jeep has also revealed powertrain details of the Renegade lineup, that includes a 120 hp 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine for the front-wheel-drive base trims, a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol unit in two states of tune – 150 hp and 180 hp.

Diesel engines include option of a 120 hp 1.6-litre engine and a 2.0-litre unit in either 140 hp or 170 hp states of tune. Transmission options include a six-speed manual, a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and a nine-speed automatic depending on the trim. Jeep Renegade Trailhawk is powered by the 2.0-litre diesel engine that makes 170 hp and is paired with a nine-speed automatic, with an all-four-drive system.

Jeep Renegade is the smallest SUV in the American brand's lineup.

Also read: 2019 Jeep Renegade Facelift unveiled: Changes in most affordable Jeep and reasons that might make it a hit in India

The Renegade facelift is Jeep's smallest, most affordable SUV which will be available in five trims in the international market, the Trailhawk being the top variant. Jeep India is likely to bring the Renegade facelift to India. And considering that bookings for Jeep Compass Trailhawk have begun in India, the Renegade Trailhawk may also launch here.