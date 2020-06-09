Jeep Renegade spotted testing in India: Vitara Brezza, Venue rival expected soon

The Jeep Renegade is expected to be the second model from the brand to be manufactured in India after the Jeep Compass. The Renegade has been expected in India for some time as a sub-compact SUV contender and with off-road credibility. The test mule spotted on Indian roads hints that a new model’s arrival should be sometime in the near future.

By:Published: June 9, 2020 12:48:34 PM

One of the most highly anticipated SUVs in India is Jeep India’s next offering. The brand is expected to enter the compact space in the Indian market with a new small SUV – which is expected to be based on the Jeep Renegade. While Jeep has been silent regarding the introduction of the Renegade in India, a test mule has been spotted during development on Indian streets. The test mule is said to have been seen near Udipi, Karnataka particularly on the road between Goa to Mangalore. While the vehicle is draped in a film of camouflage, the vehicle looks to be a Maharashtra registered unit. The test mule can be identified as the Renegade because of the iconic 7-vertical slat grille with circular-shaped headlamps on either side in the traditional Jeep design.

The overall silhouette of the vehicle is also easily identifiable with the proportions. It features the same squared-off wheel arches, with an overall boxy design. The alloy wheel design on the test car has not been disguised and is identical to the set sold with the Renegade in international markets. The rear of the vehicle is also easily recognisable as the renegade thanks to the recognisable proportions of the vehicle and the square tail lamp design.

As the Renegade is not a vehicle that meets the sub-compact vehicle regulation being over 4 metres in length, the Renegade will not arrive in the same avatar as it is sold internationally. Jeep is expected to enter the sub-compact SUV space to rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 and Tata Nexon. But the vehicle is expected to be based on the platform used by the Renegade and will utilise a similar design.

For the India spec Renegade, while Jeep has a 1.3-litre petrol engine, but it no longer has the 1.3-litre diesel. The smallest diesel offered in the Renegade is a 1.6-litre. To make use of the SUV-4 metre regulation, Jeep will have to use an engine with less than 1,500cc. Whether Jeep will introduce its India spec model with petrol and diesel engines, or as a patrol only model remains to be seen.

Jeep India’s current line-up includes the indigenously manufactured Jeep Compass, which has recently been introduced in BS6 guise and is offered with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine and a 1.4-litre, four-cylinder, petrol engine. While a facelift Compass model is expected to arrive very soon, Jeep also sells imported models in India like the Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee SRT, the Jeep Wrangler and the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.

Source: 4X4 India – Facebook

