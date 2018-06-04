Jeep Renegade facelift unveiling on 6th June: Hyundai Creta rival to be most affordable Jeep in India

Jeep is all set to take the wraps off the new Renegade facelift on 6th June, which is two days from now. The baby Jeep will make its global debut at the Turin Motor Show in Italy. The parent company of Jeep, FCA has also teased the new Renegade facelift and the teaser image shows the new tail lamp design. The image shows that the new tail lamp gets a red X-shaped design instead of white on the previous model. The outer casing is now more detailed and looks a lot better now. The casing gets a gloss black colour now when compared to the previous matte black shade. The new Jeep Renegade facelift is expected to come with the same LED headlamps that come on the new Wrangler. The vehicle also gets a new bumper when compared to the older model.

The new Jeep Renegade facelift will source power from two petrol engines. While the 1.0-litre motor will be good for producing a maximum power output of 120 bhp, the 1.3-litre petrol engine will be offered in two states of tune - 150 bhp and 180 bhp. Currently, there is no clarity as to whether Jeep will offer a diesel engine with the Renegade or not. This is because FCA had announced to gradually phase out the diesel engines by the year 2021.

As far as India launch is concerned, the SUV will most likely be offered with both petrol and diesel engines. The new Jeep Renegade facelift will make its entry into the European markets first followed by other markets. India is expected to get the new Jeep sometime in the year 2019. The new Jeep Renegade facelift will challenge the likes of Hyundai Creta and Renault Duster in India. Expect the prices of the new Jeep Renegade to be close to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). More details expected to be out soon, so stay tuned with us!