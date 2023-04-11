Jeep Meridian Upland, Meridian X special editions launched with new accessories

The new Jeep Meridian Upland and Meridian X have been launched in India. These special edition SUVs get additional accessories and the Meridian is now offered in two new colours.

Jeep India has introduced two new special edition versions of the Meridian three-row SUV. The Jeep Meridian Upland and the Meridian X have been launched as new accessory packs. These new accessory packs have been priced at Rs 46,000 and Rs 36,000 respectively. Here’s what’s new in these special edition versions of the Jeep Meridian SUV.

Jeep Meridian Upland, Meridian X: What’s new?

The Jeep Meridian Upland gets enhanced adventure elements such as roof carrier, side steps, splash guards, boot organiser, sunshades, cargo mats, tyre Inflator and a unique hood decal. The new Meridian X offers body colour lowers, grey roof, puddle lamps and alloy wheels. Some add-ons are common to both versions, which include sidesteps, ambient lighting and floor mats.

Jeep Meridian Club Edition

Jeep Meridian: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Jeep Meridian is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder multijet diesel engine that does its duty in the Compass as well. It develops 167 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 9-speed automatic transmission with FWD and AWD drivetrains.

Jeep Meridian: Price and rivals

The Jeep Meridian seven-seater SUV is currently priced from Rs 30.10 lakh to Rs 37.50 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. It is now offered in two new colour shades: Silvery Moon and Galaxy Blue. This full-size sport utility vehicle takes on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu MU-X, etc.

