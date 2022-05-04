Jeep Meridian production begins in India: Bookings open officially

The production of the Jeep Meridian seven-seater SUV has commenced in India. Pre-bookings for the same are now open and it will rival the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, etc.

Jeep recently took the wraps off its all-new full-size seven-seater SUV for the Indian market, Meridian. The new Jeep Meridian is a three-row derivative of the Compass, but with additional goodies. The company has commenced the production of this SUV at its Ranjangaon facility near Pune in Maharashtra. In addition, pre-bookings for the Meridian are now officially open.

One can book the Jeep Meridian online on the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest Jeep dealership by paying a token amount of Rs 50,000. The SUV will start arriving at dealerships for display and test drives by the mid of this month. It is expected to be launched in June this year and the deliveries will also commence around the same time.

Powering the Jeep Meridian will be the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder multijet diesel engine that does its duty in the Compass as well. It develops 167 hp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 9-speed automatic transmission with FWD and AWD drivetrains. Jeep claims that the Meridian will have a top speed of 198 kmph while it can do 0-100 kmph in 10.8 seconds.

Speaking at the start of production of the Jeep Meridian, Roland Bouchara, CEO and Managing Director, Stellantis India said, “The Jeep Meridian is the third new model manufactured in India since 2021 as part of Jeep’s product offensive. A demonstration of the company’s commitment to the domestic market, the Jeep Meridian will feature up to 82% localisation and has been specially designed, engineered, and tuned for Indian road conditions keeping in mind the refinement expected by customers in the segment.”

