Jeep Meridian bookings to open on May 3: Launch in June 2022

The all-new Jeep Meridian seven-seater SUV will be launched in India in June this year. Pre-bookings for this Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster-rival will commence on May 3, 2022.

Jeep recently took the wraps off its all-new seven-seater SUV for the Indian market, Meridian. The new Jeep Meridian is essentially a three-row derivative of the Compass, but with additional goodies. Now, the company has officially revealed that the pre-bookings for the Jeep Meridian will commence on May 3, 2022, while the launch will take place in June this year.

The new Jeep Meridian is globally sold as the Commander. However, the India-spec SUV gets some unique bits, including new all-LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, new alloy wheels, and revised bumpers. In terms of dimensions, this seven-seater SUV measures 4,769 mm in length, 1,859 mm in width, and 1,698 mm in height. It gets a wheelbase of 2,782 mm.

Powering the Jeep Meridian will be the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder multijet diesel engine that does its duty in the Compass as well. However, for Meridian, it is expected to be tuned differently. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 9-speed automatic transmission with FWD and AWD drivetrains. Jeep claims that the Meridian will have a top speed of 198 kmph while it can do 0-100 kmph in 10.8 seconds.

In terms of features, the Jeep Meridian will be as rich as the Compass. Also, it will be available with 60+ safety features, including six airbags as standard across all the variants. The India launch of this seven-seater SUV will take place in June this year and the deliveries will also commence in the same month. Upon launch, the new Jeep Meridian will rival the likes of Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq, etc.

