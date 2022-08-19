Jeep India opens new showroom in Navi Mumbai

The new showroom features an exclusive product display area with the state-of-the-art 3D car configurator, a customer lounge and offers a wide array of Jeep accessories and lifestyle Merchandise.

Jeep India has inaugurated a brand-new showroom in Navi Mumbai. While the vehicle showroom is situated in Nerul, the state-of-the-art workshop is in Turbhe. The associated workshop, spread across more than 43,000 square feet is located at the MIDC Industrial Area in Turbhe.

In compliance with the company’s standards for Jeep dealerships in India, the new Nerul-based dealership and workshop are strategically located in Navi Mumbai, ensuring convenient access for consumers living in Vashi, Kopar Khairane, Airoli, Raigad, and other adjacent areas.

Currently the Jeep brand’s network across the country includes 70 touchpoints of sales and 78 aftersales touchpoints. In India, the Jeep vehicle line-up consists of the Wrangler, Compass, Meridian and the soon to be launched Grand Cherokee.

India is the first country for Jeep outside of North America to make 4 models locally and also for exports to other right hand drive markets around the world Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis.

Commenting on the launch of the new dealership, Nipun J. Mahajan, Head of Jeep Brand India, said, Mumbai and the ever-expanding suburban areas have been and continues to be a significant market for the Jeep brand.

Trained employees have been deployed at the dealership and workshop to ensure customers receive top-notch service from the first day. Jeep recently celebrated 5 years of 4×4 leadership, freedom, and adventure with the launch of the exclusive Jeep Compass Anniversary edition, priced at ₹24.44 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Jeep Compass’ 5th Anniversary edition is available for bookings at Jeep dealerships across India as well as through the Jeep India website.