Jeep India announces price hike across range

Jeep India has announced a price hike across its range effective January 2023. The hike is in the range of two to four percent.

As 2022 comes to an end, carmakers are gearing up to hike prices from January 2023. After many car manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki, Renault, and Mercedes-Benz have announced hikes, Jeep joins the bandwagon with its announcement.

Jeep India has stated that it will increase prices across its range by two to four percent, effective January 2023. The American brand has not revealed its model-wise hike, however, its entire range consisting of the Compass, Wrangler, Meridian, and the newly-launched Grand Cherokee will see a hike in price.

The carmaker recently hiked prices for the Jeep Compass in November 2022, as the most-affordable Jeep saw a hike of Rs 1.20 lakh ex-showroom.

Also, Jeep recently launched the new Grand Cherokee in India, priced at Rs 77.50 lakh (ex-showroom), which is manufactured at the company’s facility in Ranjangaon, which is an important production hub for all RHD versions of the Jeep.

The new Grand Cherokee is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that makes 268bhp and 400Nm of torque with the help of an automatic torque converter gearbox that sends power to all four wheels.