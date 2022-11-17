The 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in India at Rs 77.5 lakh onwards and for the first time, the Grand Cherokee is being assembled outside North America.

The wait is over, and the fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee is now on sale in India, starting at an introductory price of Rs 77.5 lakh ex-showroom. This is the first time that the Jeep Grand Cherokee is assembled outside North America, and the SUV being assembled in India has given it a price advantage.

The exterior of the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee resembles the Grand Wagoneer sold internationally, featuring the signature seven-slat grille, sleek LED headlamps, and a prominent belt line that runs from the headlamps to the tail lamps. The Grand Cherokee gets LED tail lamps and a chunky rear bumper.

Overall, the traditional design of the Grand Cherokee is retained, however, it has evolved to stay relevant with modern design. One look and the unmistakable silhouette reminds you that this is a Grand Cherokee.

The 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee is offered in a 5-seater format in India, similar to its predecessor, while globally, the Grand Cherokee is offered with a three-row seating configuration called the Grand Cherokee L.

Other features include a 10.1-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a 10.25-inch instrument display, 10-inch head-up display, wireless charging, rear-seat entertainment screens, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and a powered tailgate amongst others.

The 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee is offered with a standard 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that makes 268 bhp and 400 Nm of torque with the help of an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV features an all-wheel-drive system and also gets switchable terrain modes like Auto, Sport, Mud/Sand and Snow.

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee will compete with the likes of the Volvo XC90, Range Rover Velar, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7, and BMW X5 in India. Amongst the competition, apart from the Q7 and the XC90 – which get three-row seating – all others are offered with a five-seater configuration.