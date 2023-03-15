Jeep Grand Cherokee gets its first price hike: New vs old price list

The prices of the Jeep Grand Cherokee have been hiked by Rs 1 lakh. Check out the new vs old ex-showroom price list of this full-size luxury American SUV here.

Jeep India recently launched the Grand Cherokee SUV. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the company’s flagship SUV in the Indian market. While it was launched at an introductory starting price of Rs 77.50 lakh, ex-showroom, the introductory offer has now come to an end. Jeep India has hiked the prices of the Grand Cherokee by Rs 1 lakh and it now costs Rs 78.50 lakh, ex-showroom.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: New vs old price list

Make and model New price Old price Difference Jeep Grand Cherokee Rs 78.50 lakh Rs 77.50 lakh Rs 1 lakh

As one can see in the above table, the prices of the Jeep Grand Cherokee have gone up by Rs 1 lakh and it is now priced at Rs 78.50 lakh, ex-showroom. The Grand Cherokee is assembled in India at the company’s Ranjangaon plant in Pune. This full-size luxury American SUV rivals the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, Audi Q7, Range Rover Velar, etc.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Engine and gearbox

The India-spec Jeep Grand Cherokee is a petrol-only model. It is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 272 bhp. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard and it gets a four-wheel drive system with selectable terrain modes – Auto, Sport, Mud/Sand, and Snow.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Features and safety

The Grand Cherokee is Jeep’s flagship offering in the Indian market. Being a flagship product, it comes loaded with a host of features, including ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). On the inside, it gets three 10.1-inch screens for the instrument cluster, infotainment system, and for the front passenger. There is also a 10-inch head-up display, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, etc.

