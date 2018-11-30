Jeep Gladiator Pick-up is the Jeep of dreams! Removable roof, doors, folding windscreen!

Jeep’s new pick-up truck is finally here, they are calling it the Gladiator. One look at the images splattered above and you will see just how apt the nomenclature is. The new brawling pick up truck is based around the current generation of the Jeep Wrangler, and is Jeeps first attempt at building a mid-size pickup truck since 1992. Thanks to the shared blood between the Wrangler and the pickup, the cabin is inherited from the former but gets a modest 5-foot steel bed with a payload capacity of 726 kg. It will also get a crew cab configuration with a durable bed with a covered external power source, and it uses strongly integrated tie-downs that will ensure flexible cargo options. Jeep says that the Gladiator will also get a best-in-class towing load of 346 kgs.

Just how ute is the Gladiator? Well, that’s exactly where the pick up goes from just another boring pick up to a serious utilitarian Power tool. The Gladiator gets a removable roof, a folding windshield and even removable doors, to tackle both on and off-road conditions a removable roof, a folding windshield and even removable doors. Doesn’t sound like a lot of sense, but the badassery that Jeep has put into the thought is noteworthy. Although we believe that their intent was so that it could tackle more hardcore off-road situations without putting the pretty body bits at risk. Speaking of off-road worthiness, the phrase loaded to the teeth comes to mind. The extensive feature list includes Command-Trac and Rock-Trac 4x4 systems, third-generation Dana 44 axles, Tru-Lock electric front- and rear-axle lockers, Trac-Lok limited-slip differential, a segment-exclusive electronic sway-bar that disconnects so the rubber never leaves the ground. Ground Clearance is a massive 282 mm.

Powering all of this is Jeep 3.6 litre V6 petrol motor, that is expected to make 290 hp and about 350 Nm of torque. Transmission options vary between a 6-speed manual and an 8-Speed Automatic. A 3.0 litre Diesel motor will also be available with 240 hp and 570 Nm of torque, mated with an 8-Speed Auto. Unfortunately, India is not likely to be on the map for the Gladiator, but we still love the idea of it!