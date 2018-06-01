Jeep confirms new SUVs for India: Maruti Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport rival on cards

It official now! Fiat Chrysler owned Jeep brand will launch a new sub-compact SUV in India and will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport, Tata Nexon and Honda WR-V in this segment. Confirming this news in a presentation, Jeep CEO Mike Manley said that Jeep will enter three new segments and will cover 100% markets and segments by 2022.

Thanks to the success of the Jeep Compass, India is now a priority market for Jeep globally and is all set to expand its product portfolio in the country. The new Jeep SUV will sit below the Jeep Renegade SUV in the company's line-up and is likely to get an all-new platform. Like the Jeep Compass, expect the new SUV to be rolled out of company's Ranjangaon plant in Maharashtra with heavily localised content. Jeep might also consider using the new generation Fiat 500 platform to save costs. Being a Jeep expect it to be a true off-roader, with Jeep family design and modern features. Jeep also believes that the sub-4-meter trend in India is likely to grow further.

Source: Jeep Capital Markets Day Report

Further betting big in the UV space, Jeep India will also get a 3-row mid-size SUV that is likely to be priced between Rs 20-258 lakh price point and will be positioned above Jeep Compass. Jeep's new 3-seater SUV is likely to challenge the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. The new 3-seater SUV is likely to underpin its platform from the new generation Jeep Cherokee. There has been no word by the company on the Jeep Renegade coming to India. Globally, starting this year Jeep will launch two new SUVs every year for the next five years and this will also include about four all-electric SUVs and 10 plug-in-hybrid Jeep SUVs.

Jeep Product Plan

These new SUVs in India further means that Fiat Chrysler Automobile (FCA) will invest more at its Ranjangaon facility which will also boot company's exports from the country. Jeep CEO confirms increasing the plant capacity by at least 1.5 times over its current capacity.

Currently, FCA India's plant is also the global hub to manufacture Right Hand Drive (RHD) Jeep Compass' for all the global markets including Japan and Australia. The rising demand for SUVs in India and globally is going to help the company to further expand its market share and overall profits.

Other global SUVs on cards include New Jeep Renegade, New Cherokee, a new Jeep Wrangler pick-up and the return of storied nameplates Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer.