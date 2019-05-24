Jeep Compass Trailhawk listed on company’s website: What’s New?

Jeep has listed the Compass Trailhawk on its Indian website. The new top-spec variant of the this 4x4 SUV is going to launch in India sometime during the second half of this year. It is going to get a 2.0-litre diesel engine paired to a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The Compass Trailhawk is going to get some cosmetic differences in comparison to the standard iteration of this SUV. This off-road focused variant of the Jeep's entry-level offering in India is currently on sale in several international markets and has been long-awaited for launch in our country.

Bookings for this new version of the Jeep Compass are yet to commence officially. However, a number of dealerships have already started taking unofficial bookings of the same. The exteriors of this new flagship variant of this SUV is going to get an all-black grille, a bonnet scoop, new front and rear bumpers, along with new badging. Further accentuating the off-road character of this vehicle will be its smoked headlamps and tail-lamps, along with a dual-tone colour scheme with blacked out roof and wing-mirrors.

The unique attributes of the Jeep Compass Trailhawk will not be limited to its exterior profile. The interiors of this SUV are also going to get a few updates. The cabin's colour scheme is going to be predominantly black. However, there will be contrasting stitching on the seats along with 'Trailhawk' badging on the seats and trim. In terms of features, this version can get a new MID display. Furthermore, Jeep could also update the infotainment system.

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk is going to be powered by a 2.0-litre, diesel engine. This engine is going to churn out 170 BHP of power along with 350 Nm of peak torque. Transmission option will include a 9-speed automatic unit. The Trailhawk is going to get Jeep's Active Drive Low 4x4 system. It comes with low range, a rear locking differential along with hill-descent control. The Jeep Compass Trailhawk is expected to be priced somewhere close to the mark of Rs 27 lakh.