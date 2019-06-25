Jeep Compass Trailhawk launched: Priced at Rs 26.8 lakh with BS6 diesel automatic

The 4x4 Trail Rated Jeep Compass Trailhawk has finally been launched in India for Rs 26.8 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the standard Compass the Compass Trailhawk takes its off-road cred and dials it all the way to eleven!

Jeep has taken the regular Compass and tweaked it significantly to make the Compass more capable off-road. Compass Trailhawk features the same 2.0-lite turbo diesel Multijet II engine which has been upgraded to meet the upcoming BS6 norms. The SUV comes mated to a 9-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission now completing the Compass’ offering with the offer of a diesel automatic in the range. As for power and torque figures, they remain identical to the standard diesel Compass, however, the delivery of the power and torque have been tuned to be more suitable for off-road use with a linear delivery of the torque. Compass Trailhawk also gets Jeep’s Active Drive Low 4x4 system and the new 9-speed automatic transmission also features low-range which helps it crawl when driving over rocks or uneven surfaces and climb steep hills. The Trailhawk also gets new tyres with new Trailhawk specific alloy wheels. As standard, the Compass 4x4 comes with Selec-Terrain system, along with Auto, Snow, Sand and Mud modes, but the Trailhawk with its new low range also gets a new “Rock” mode

Other physical modifications made to the Compass include new front and rear bumpers and a slightly raised ride height. All of this helps the approach, break-over and departure angles for the SUV with the ground clearance now increased by 30mm. Water wading depth of the Compass Trailhawk has been increased to 840mm. The Trailhawk also gets a brand new suspension set up with new front and rear sub-frames as well. In addition, it is also equipped with 3mm thick underbody protection to keep the components under the vehicle safe.

The interior cabin has been laid out similarly to the ‘Limited Plus’ variant of the standard model, albeit featuring an all-black interior as opposed to the dual-tone of the Limited Plus. It gets am 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apply Carplay and Android Auto, a new digital TFT screen in the instrument cluster, auto climate control and keyless go, auto start-stop function, cruise control, however, the panoramic Sunroof is offered as an option.

The Compass Trailhawk is now available at the flagship Compass model at all 82 Jeep dealerships in India. Prices at Rs 26.8 lakh, and with undeniable off-road cred, the Compass Trailhawk makes a good case for itself for off-road enthusiasts, especially when compared to its larger and more expensive rivals like the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour.