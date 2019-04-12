Jeep Compass Trailhawk India launch in July: Range-topping Compass to be a serious off-roader

If you'd been waiting for an off-road focussed version of the Jeep Compass, the wait is finally coming to an end this July. Jeep India has just confirmed that the Compass Trailhawk will be unveiled to the media in the first week of June. While the manufacturer has not confirmed the launch date, it is will most likely launch in July soon after its official unveiling. The Trailhawk is based on the Jeep Compass, featuring Jeep's Active Drive Low 4X4 system.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk will be powered by a BS-VI compliant version of the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that powers the standard Compass. With power and torque figures close 170 hp and 350 Nm, the Compass Trailhawk will feature a 9-speed automatic transmission.

One of the most prominent highlights of the new Jeep Compass Trailhawk is the new Active Drive Low range four-wheel-drive system to help the SUV take on difficult terrains. The system also features rock mode.

The new Jeep Compass Trailhawk version stands 20mm higher in comparison to the standard model. The off-road friendlier version of the Compass also gets a hill descent control system as standard. Other highlights that differentiate the Jeep Compass Trailhawk from the standard model are the distinct alloy wheels, black bonnet decal, skid plates and a lot more.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk

The car also gets unique recovery hooks that look better than before. The front and rear bumpers of the new Jeep Compass Trailhawk have also been redesigned and these look bolder than the ones fitted on the standard model.

Jeep Compass Sport Plus launched at Rs 15.99 lakh: New safety & convenience features

Jeep India also recently updated the entry-level Compass. The new Sport Plus trim was launched earlier this month at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Jeep Compass Sport Plus comes with additional new features as standard, such as 16-inch sporty alloys, dual-zone auto air-conditioning (climate control), rear parking sensors and black roof rails.

While the entry-level Jeep Compass has been launched, the top trim Compass Trailhawk is now closer to its launch in India. Expect the Trailhawk to launch at about Rs 27 lakh (ex-showroom).