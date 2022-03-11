Jeep Compass Trailhawk crosses Great Indian Desert: Avoids tarmac all throughout the journey

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk has managed to traverse through the Great Indian Desert without using metalled roads during the 1280 km journey from Sri Ganganagar to Kutch.

The Trailhawk badge packs in a sense of pride for Jeep models and as well their owners. The red motif reading “Trail Rated 4X4” is cherished for the off-road capabilities it brings along. Recently, Jeep has launched the Compass Trailhawk in the Indian market. Also, the company has managed to accomplish a nearly-unachievable target with its newest offering. The Jeep Compass Trailhawk has crossed the Great Indian Desert without using any road whatsoever.

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk also becomes the first-ever Indian production vehicle to cross the Great Indian Desert. The expedition commenced from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan and was concluded at Kutch in Gujarat. The 1280 kilometre journey was completed in three days by Abhimanyu Alsisar, the Prince of Alsisar, with temperatures going northwards of 40-degree celsius during the day and dipping so low in the night to show the anomalous behaviour of water.

Needless to say, the journey involved one of the toughest terrains, and through which the Jeep Compass Trailhawk made its way out quite effortlessly. The company claims that the SUV’s Rock Mode came in handy at times.

On the successful achievement, Nipun J Mahajan, Head of Jeep Brand India, remarked, “The Jeep Compass Trailhawk epitomises the Jeep brand’s core DNA: an insatiable thirst to explore and go on exhilarating adventures and in this case, the SUV did not traverse tarmac even once. With the challenges we placed before the Jeep Compass Trailhawk, it proved and established itself as a bonafide off-road SUV. The Jeep Compass Trailhawk’s features and capabilities will certainly make it the most preferred SUV for off-roading aficionados and adventure seekers.”

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk is on sale in the Indian market at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 30.72 lakh, ex-showroom. It is offered with a 2.0L oil burner that comes paired to an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox as standard. The SUV is available in six dual-tone colour schemes, namely Galaxy Blue, Bright White, Techno Metallic Green, Exotica Red, Brilliant Black, and Magnesio Grey.

