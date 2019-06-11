Jeep Compass Trailhawk bookings open: How it’s different from the standard Compass

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles India has today officially commenced the bookings of the upcoming Jeep Compass Trailhawk. The bookings have been opened across all the 82 outlets of FCA in India at a token amount of Rs 50,000. The Compass Trailhawk, which comes with additional off-road tech, decals as well as complementing interiors, is going to launch in India by the end of this month. It comes with a number of additional features such as engine start/stop system, cruise control, Jeep's 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system with built-in navigation, hill-descent control, Jeep's Active 4x4 low with a new 'rock mode' apart from the standard Auto, Snow, Mud and Sand.

In terms of its engine specifications, the Jeep Compass Trailhawk comes with the 2.0-litre, turbocharged diesel engine which is BS-6 compliant. This engine is capable of churning out 170 bhp of power along with 350 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to an all-new 9-speed automatic transmission.

On the outside, the Jeep Compass Trailhawk comes with a number of aesthetic changes. These include redesigned front and rear bumpers which are minus their overhangs in order to provide better approach and departure angles. In addition to this, the Compass Trailhawk comes with an anti-glare decal on its hood. Furthermore, the 7 slat grille is now completely blacked out and so are the wing mirrors. The Trailhawk comes with additional underbody protection in the form of a 3 mm thick steel skid plate. At the back, it comes with a tow hook through which this SUV can tow up to a limit of 1.5 times its gross weight. In addition to this, the water wading capacity has now been increased to 840 mm thanks to the increase in ride height. The Jeep Compass Trailhawk rides on new 17-inch alloy wheels.

On the inside, the Trailhawk comes with an all-black colour scheme which is complemented by red accents. Also one is to find the addition of a panoramic sunroof on this off-road focused variant of the compass. Other changes inside the cabin include red stitching on the steering wheel and the upholstery. Also, the instrument cluster now houses a bigger 7-inch display which provides a number of vehicle-related information. Prices of the Jeep Compass are expected to fall close to the mark of Rs 27 lakh (ex-showroom).