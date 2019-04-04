Jeep Compass Sport Plus launched at Rs 15.99 lakh: New safety & convenience features

Jeep Compass lineup has been added with the new Sport Plus variant carrying a price tag of Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Jeep India says that the top trim of the Compass has been witnessing great demand and the manufacturer has now rolled out a new entry-level offering in the Sport Plus. The new Jeep Compass Sport Plus comes with additional new features as standard, such as 16-inch sporty alloys, dual-zone auto air-conditioning (climate control), rear parking sensors and black roof rails.

These features are in addition to the 21 key features, including the Electric Parking Brake, Disc Brakes on all four wheels and the sophisticated Frequency Selective Damping, which also come standard across the entire Jeep Compass range.

“When customers buy a Jeep anywhere in the world, they get immersed in the SUV brand’s fascinating lineage, superior on- and off-road dynamics coupled to the intuitive comfort and luxury they offer,” FCA India President and Managing Director, Kevin Flynn said.

“Our Jeep customers in India own one for these very reasons. The new Jeep Compass Sport Plus has all the substantial elements that make it a true Jeep. It now raises the desirability quotient with this new feature-addition so Jeep customers can always get a vehicle a notch above the rest and at a good price.”

Jeep Compass Sport Plus comes in front-wheel drive (FWD) in two powertrain options – a 173 PS, 350 Nm, 2.0-litre Multijet Turbo Diesel with a 6-speed manual transmission with a claimed fuel efficiency of 17.1 kmpl and a 162 PS, 250 Nm, 1.4-litre MultiAir Turbo Petrol with a 6-speed manual transmission with claimed fuel economy of 14.1 kmpl.

Jeep Compass was first launched in India in July 2017 and was pretty responsible for putting Jeep on the map in India gaining considerable popularity. The Compass lineup has been extended considerably with the addition of the likes of Black Pack Edition and it will also get a Trailhawk Edition.