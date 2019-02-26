Jeep Compass recalled in India for emission compliance: How to check if your car is affected

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India has announced a country-wide recall of the Jeep Compass for updating powertrain control module (PCM) software to rectify variations that may cause non-compliance with emission norms. A total of 11,002 units of the Compass SUV will be affected by the recall, but the manufacturer has affirmed there is no safety concern and the occupants will not be at risk by the time rectification is made.

The recall which will begin in the first week of March will cover only the two-wheel drive version of the model equipped with the 2-litre diesel engine manufactured between 18 December 2017 and 30 November 2018, the company said in a statement.

"This action is to correct production variations that may cause certain vehicles to exceed the regulatory threshold for particulate matter emissions," it added.

FCA India and their authorised dealers will directly contact affected customers, and confirm appointments at authorised workshops, as well as upgrading vehicles in stock, the company said.

"This software refresh takes around 15 minutes and will be carried out at no cost to customers. This is not a safety recall and the vehicle, as well as its occupants, are not at risk. Jeep Compass models equipped with all-wheel-drive or petrol engines are not affected by this recall, the company said.

Jeep Compass was first launched in India in July 2017 and was pretty responsible for putting Jeep on the map in India gaining considerable popularity. The Compass comes with engine options - a 1.4-litre Multiair petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine puts out 160 hp and 250 Nm of torque while the diesel engine produces 172 hp and 350 Nm of torque. Prices start at Rs 15.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base trim and Rs 22.96 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top Limited Plus Diesel 4X4 variant.