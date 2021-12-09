Jeep Compass prices hiked by up to Rs 58,000: Check new price list here

Jeep India has hiked the prices of its premium mid-size SUV, Compass. The new 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift is now priced in India between Rs 17.79 lakh - Rs 29.34 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Jeep Compass was first launched in India in the year 2017 and early this year, it got a mid-life facelift update that brought a slew of changes to the SUV. The new Jeep Compass Facelift even saw an upward price revision in October this year and now the prices of this premium mid-size SUV have been increased once again. Here we have the new variant-wise ex-showroom (Delhi) prices of the 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift.

Petrol variants

Sport MT – Rs 17.79 lakh

Sport DCT – Rs 20.37 lakh

Longitude (O) DCT – Rs 22.09 lakh

Limited (O) DCT – Rs 24.19 lakh

80th Anniversary DCT – Rs 24.66 lakh

S DCT – Rs 26.34 lakh

Watch Video | 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Review:

Diesel variants

Sport MT – Rs 19.49 lakh

Longitude (O) MT – Rs 21.29 lakh

Limited (O) MT – Rs 23.39 lakh

80th Anniversary MT – Rs 23.86 lakh

Limited (O) 4×4 AT – Rs 27.19 lakh

80th Anniversary 4×4 AT – Rs 27.66 lakh

S MT – Rs 25.54 lakh

S 4×4 AT – Rs 29.34 lakh

Jeep has increased the prices of the Compass by up to Rs 58,000. While all the variants of the SUV have received a uniform price hike of Rs 50,000, the Sport petrol DCT variant’s price has been increased by Rs 58,000. The prices of the new 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift now start in India at Rs 17.79 lakh and they go up to Rs 29.34 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

The Jeep Compass is offered with two engine options in India. It gets a 2.0-litre multi-jet diesel engine that develops 167 hp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 9-speed torque converter AT. The Compass also gets a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 160 hp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). Some of the diesel variants of the new Jeep Compass get 4×4 too.

