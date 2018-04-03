Upgrade to Jeep Compass 4×4 variant for just Rs 50,000 more and still save over Rs 1 lakh

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) owned Jeep brand is celebrating 'Jeep 4x4 Month' globally and as a part of its celebrations, FCA India has come out with an innovative scheme under which the new Jeep Compass buyers announced who are currently considering or have booked a 4x2 variant will have the chance to upgrade to the Compass Limited 4x4 variant by paying just Rs. 50,000 more.Jeep Compass current 4x2 variants of its 'Limited' variant is priced between Rs 19.21 lakh - 19.91 lakh and those who are willing to upgrade will have to just additionally pay Rs 50,000 over this price. Otherwise, Jeep Compass 4x4 variants are priced between 21.18 lakh - 21.91 lakh (Ex-Showroom).

The Jeep 4x4 month kicks off as part of the International Jeep 4x4 Day, which the Company celebrates with its Jeep customers globally on the 4th day of April, which is the 4th month of the year. The Jeep 4x4 Month will run from April 4th to April 30th in India. FCA India will run Camp Jeep, a 4x4 driving as well as Jeep brand experience, for potential customers and enthusiasts in Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad, this month.

Commenting on the Jeep 4x4 Month, Mr. Kevin Flynn - President and Managing Director, FCA India said, “The Jeep® 4x4 Month is a special and unique opportunity for customers to book their Jeep Compass and enjoy the legendary capability, freedom and adventure which remains core to our brand. We have sold close to 20,000 Jeep Compass SUVs since market launch and it is humbling, yet exciting to witness the sheer pride and exuberance of Jeep Compass owners as they our product out of the ordinary and explore new horizons. It is our endeavour to take every opportunity to help them achieve their aspiration."

FCA India has also planned a high impact and intensive Communications campaign across Print, Digital, OOH and TV to inform customers across the country promoting the Jeep 4x4 Month and encourage them to participate in the activities planned.

Flynn further added, “Our Dealer Partners are excited to take the Jeep brand engagement with our existing Compass owners to the next level in the Jeep® 4x4 Month. They have clearly done a splendid job in the first quarter of this calendar year delivering over 6000 Compass SUVs to new Jeep customers.”

The Jeep Compass SUV was launched in India on July 31, 2017 and the first vehicle rolled off the production line in Ranjangaon on June 1, 2017. Compass is available in three premium trims in the range - Sport, Longitude and Limited, and is offered in 10 variants with 2.0-litre Turbo Diesel and 1.4-litre Turbo Petrol Multiair powertrain options, with 4x4 and 4x2 derivatives available in the line-up.