scorecardresearch

Jeep Compass petrol variants discontinued: Only diesel model on sale

The petrol variants of the Jeep Compass have been discontinued in India. Its diesel variants are priced from Rs 21.44 lakh to Rs 31.64 lakh, ex-showroom.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass is now a diesel-only SUV just like the Tata Harrier

Jeep India has discontinued the petrol variants of the Compass. The production of the petrol variants of this mid-size SUV has been reportedly stopped and the company doesn’t have any replacement plans in the near future. With this discontinuation of the gasoline version, the Jeep Compass is now a diesel-only SUV just like one of its arch-rival – the Tata Harrier.

jeep compass suv

Jeep Compass: Powertrain options 

Prior to being taken off the shelves, the Compass used to get a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churned out 160 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DCT. Jeep discontinued the petrol manual variants of the Compass in December last year and now the petrol automatic variants are also no longer on sale.

Also Read: Upcoming SUVs under Rs 10 lakh in India: Hyundai Exter to Maruti Jimny

Also Read
jeep compass features

The Jeep Compass will be now solely powered by a 2.0-litre multi-jet diesel engine that pumps out 167 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Compass is a capable off-roader SUV and is available with both 4X2 as well as 4X4 drivetrain options.

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Jeep Meridian Review:

Jeep Compass: Price and competition

The prices of the Jeep Compass now range from Rs 21.44 lakh to Rs 31.64 lakh, ex-showroom. It takes on the likes of the Mahindra XUV700, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, etc.

Also Read: Honda Shine 100 First Ride Review: Can it outshine its competitors?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-05-2023 at 13:26 IST