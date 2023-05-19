Jeep Compass petrol variants discontinued: Only diesel model on sale

The petrol variants of the Jeep Compass have been discontinued in India. Its diesel variants are priced from Rs 21.44 lakh to Rs 31.64 lakh, ex-showroom.

Jeep India has discontinued the petrol variants of the Compass. The production of the petrol variants of this mid-size SUV has been reportedly stopped and the company doesn’t have any replacement plans in the near future. With this discontinuation of the gasoline version, the Jeep Compass is now a diesel-only SUV just like one of its arch-rival – the Tata Harrier.

Jeep Compass: Powertrain options

Prior to being taken off the shelves, the Compass used to get a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churned out 160 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DCT. Jeep discontinued the petrol manual variants of the Compass in December last year and now the petrol automatic variants are also no longer on sale.

The Jeep Compass will be now solely powered by a 2.0-litre multi-jet diesel engine that pumps out 167 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Compass is a capable off-roader SUV and is available with both 4X2 as well as 4X4 drivetrain options.

Jeep Compass: Price and competition

The prices of the Jeep Compass now range from Rs 21.44 lakh to Rs 31.64 lakh, ex-showroom. It takes on the likes of the Mahindra XUV700, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, etc.

