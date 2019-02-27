Jeep Compass now available with five-year warranty! Extended warranty starting at just Rs 25,000

FCA India has announced an extended warranty programme of two years or 1.5 lakh km for the Jeep Compass. The new Mopar Extended Warranty programme has been launched at a starting price of Rs 25,000. It can be availed by all existing and new Jeep Compass owners. The coverage offered by this new programme is identical to the coverage that current Jeep Compass owners enjoy as part of the 3-year or 1 lakh km manufacturer’s warranty. The new Mopar Extended Warranty programme is available at introductory prices, until May 31, 2019.

The price of the extended warranty on different variants of the Jeep Compass differ - Rs 25,000 (Sport), Rs 28,000 (Longitude), and Rs 32,000 (Limited Plus). The prices will be updated starting 1 June 2019.

The Mopar Extended Warranty Scheme will cover vehicles for an additional two years and 1.5 lakh km (in the fourth and fifth year) for unexpected repairs, including complimentary 24x7 Roadside Assistance (RSA), which will cover minor onsite repairs, pilot error, fuel and battery assistance, key recovery, electrical and mechanical breakdown, accidental breakdown, taxi and towing facility, hotel benefits and return journey assistance. Also, within the warranty period, the programme offers ease of transfer to second owners

Also read: Jeep Compass recalled in India for emission compliance: How to check if your car is affected

“A good quality product like the Jeep Compass has to be complemented by efficient after-sales service,” Kevin Flynn, President and Managing Director, FCA India, said.

“We have been keen for our Indian customers to experience Mopar, our Global service, parts and care division, and enjoy the benefits and peace of mind that come along with the Mopar promise. The new Extended Warranty program under Mopar reflects our confidence in the quality standard of the Jeep Compass.”

The Compass comes with engine options - a 1.4-litre Multiair petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine puts out 160 hp and 250 Nm of torque while the diesel engine produces 172 hp and 350 Nm of torque. Prices start at Rs 15.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base trim and Rs 22.96 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top Limited Plus Diesel 4X4 variant.