Jeep Compass Night Eagle to be launched soon: New features, expected price explained

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition will have aesthetic enhancements only and is expected to be based on the mid-variant, Rs 50,000 costlier and with both petrol as well as diesel engine options.

By:Published: July 20, 2020 4:52 PM

It’s been three years since Jeep India launched the Compass SUV. The Jeep Compass has single-handedly established the company’s credentials and made it a crowd-puller. Along the line, there were developments done on the car including bringing in BS6 engines as well as the full-fledged Trailhawk edition. One can’t forget the nine-speed automatic transmission with the diesel as well. Now, to celebrate the three years anniversary, Jeep India is going to launch the Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition. The company calls this the ‘first global limited-edition’ model of the Jeep Compass. However, a quick check on the internet reveals that the company has used this name before for the Compass. Now, what different aesthetics will we get from the global model is a bit hard to guess. Nonetheless, these are the expected features, price and other specifications of the new Jeep Compass Night Eagle limited edition model.

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle model boasts black accents. These black accents are present on the grille as well as on the alloy wheels. The Night Eagle is based on the mid-spec trim and hence misses out on the LED headlights. Instead, as can be seen from the image, it gets Xenon projector headlights and black badges. Inside, one gets cloth and techno leather upholstery, 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Apart from this keyless entry and go too is being provided. The cabin too will get gloss black colour on the AC vents and around the infotainment system. Push-button start is being offered as well with the Night Eagle model.

It is likely that both the current petrol and diesel engines will be offered with the Jeep Compass Night Eagle. Whether there will be an automatic option or not remains to be seen. Expect Rs 50,000 price increase over the Longitude variant.

 

