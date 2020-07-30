Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition launched: Price, specs, features of Hyundai Tucson rival

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition is based on the Longitude Plus variant and is limited to only 250 units. Both petrol and diesel variants are available with the former only with auto and the latter with both manual/auto combination.

By:Updated: Jul 30, 2020 1:32 PM

Jeep India has launched the Compass Night Eagle Edition. FCA India calls this as the ‘Global Limited Edition’ model. It is based on the current Jeep Compass Longitude variant and builds on its by adding new features. Online bookings have started and Jeep India will sell only 250 units to maintain an air of exclusivity. Four body colours will be offered with the Jeep Compass Night Eagle – black, exotica red, vocal white and magnesio grey. There are dark accents on the grille, bezels and DLO. A black Jeep badging is available on the front as well as rear. The Jeep Compass Night Eagle turbo petrol engine with a 7-speed DCT is for Rs 20.14 lakh while the diesel 4×2 with a manual transmission is for Rs 20.75 lakh. If one opts for the diesel-auto, the price is Rs 23.31 lakh, ex-showroom. These prices are around Rs 1-2 lakh more than the regular variants.

Aside from the aforementioned changes, the Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition brings in larger 18-inch black alloy wheels and a gloss black roof. The seats also get Techno Leather upholstery. At present, Jeep has discontinued the Longitude Plus variant for obvious reasons. It will continue as a normal trim once the 250 units of the Night Eagle are sold out. All the features of the Longitude Plus model are available with the Night Eagle. This means cruise control for the automatic variants, four airbags, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment, traction control, ABS, Hill Assist, keyless entry, reverse camera and more.

As discussed earlier, the Night Eagle is available with both petrol and diesel engines. This means a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine that is good for 162hp of power and 250Nm, mated to an 7-speed automatic. The diesel is offered with a 2.0-litre turbo engine that makes 172hp and 350Nm. One can avail it with a 6-speed manual or 9-speed auto.

