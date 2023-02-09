Jeep Compass, Meridian Club Edition launched: Priced from Rs 20.99 lakh

The new Club Edition versions of the Jeep Compass and Meridian SUVs have been launched in India. They are available at a starting price of Rs 20.99 lakh, ex-showroom, for a limited period.

Jeep India has introduced a new Club Edition version of the Compass and Meridian SUVs. They are based on the base-spec variant of these SUVs but thanks to a limited-period offer, they cost significantly lower than the standard models. Here’s how the new Jeep Compass and Meridian Club Editions fare against their normal counterparts in terms of pricing.

Jeep Compass, Meridian Club Edition: Price in India

Make and model Club Edition price Base variant price Difference Jeep Compass Rs 20.99 lakh Rs 22.07 lakh Rs 1.08 lakh Jeep Meridian Rs 27.75 lakh Rs 30.10 lakh Rs 2.35 lakh

Jeep is offering the Club Edition of the Compass with a petrol engine only while the Meridian gets a diesel mill. The new Jeep Compass Club Edition is priced at Rs 20.99 lakh and the Meridian Club Edition will retail at Rs 27.75 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. They cost significantly lower than their base-spec counterparts. However, this offer is only valid till February 28, 2023.

Jeep Compass, Meridian Club Edition: What’s new?

The Jeep Compass Club Edition and Meridian Club Edition models are based on the base trim of these SUVs, i.e. Sport for the Compass and Limited for the Meridian. In terms of cosmetic updates, they get a new decal on the hood and a ‘Club Edition’ badge on the tailgate. Apart from these minor changes, the feature list and mechanicals of these SUVs remain unchanged.

Jeep Compass, Meridian Club Edition: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Compass Club Edition is a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 160 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Its higher variants get a 7-speed DCT too. The Jeep Meridian gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder multijet diesel engine that develops 167 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed MT. Its top-spec variants also get a 9-speed AT and AWD drivetrain.

