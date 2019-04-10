Jeep Compass maker FCA India’s network expands to 82 outlets in 70 cities

FCA India has announced that its dealership network has expanded to 82 touchpoints in 70 towns and cities across India. This includes FCA all-brand showrooms that sell Jeep, Fiat and Abarth vehicles in major Indian cities and Jeep Connect showrooms, which are premium retail outlets that cover the customer base in satellite cities and towns.

“Our vision was to have growing retail and after-sales network which could strategically complement our growing volumes in the market. With 82 retail outlets in 70 towns and cities, we are covering a significant amount of landmass and customer base,” Kevin Flynn – President and Managing Director, FCA India said.

“We have grown over 50% in our retail network since the Jeep Compass launch in August 2017. Our effort has been to maintain consistency in our network expansion and ensure excellence in customer experience along with improved service coverage.”

With this expansion, FCA has four all-brand showrooms in Bengaluru. MPS Motors Pvt. Ltd., has opened two showrooms - one located in GR Grand Plaza, JP Nagar Phase 6, Kanakapura Main Road, Bengaluru and the second, near Electronic City, Luvkusha Nagar, Hosur Road.

The other two existing showrooms of KHT Agencies Pvt. Ltd. are located in Koramangala and Yeshwantpur. FCA has seven all-brand showrooms now in Karnataka, including a presence in Hubli, Mysore and Belgaum.

A new FCA all-brand showroom – MVR Auto is now open at Caranzelan, Panjim, Goa. Two new Jeep Connect showrooms are now open, one – Nidhi Kamal Company located near the Parbatpura Bypass, in Ajmer, Rajasthan and the second – WSL Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. in Bahadurgarh, Rajpyra Road, Patiala, Punjab.

In related news, FCA India announced an extended warranty programme for its Jeep brand in February. The new Mopar Extended Warranty programme was launched for the Jeep Compass at a starting price of Rs 25,000.

Mopar warranty can be availed by all existing and new Jeep Compass owners. The coverage offered by this new programme is identical to the coverage that current Jeep Compass owners enjoy as part of the 3-year or 1 lakh km manufacturer’s warranty. The new Mopar Extended Warranty programme is available at introductory prices, until May 31, 2019.