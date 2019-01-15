Jeep Compass Longitude (O) petrol AT variant launched at Rs 18.9 lakh

Jeep Compass lineup has been added with a new petrol AT variant that sits above the base Sport trim. The Jeep Compass petrol Longitude (O) has been priced at Rs 18.9 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and compared to the Sport trim, the Longitude (O) petrol AT variant will come with additional features both inside and out. With this new variant, Jeep Compass petrol is available in all four trims - Sport, Longitude (O), Limited, and Limited Plus.

Jeep Compass petrol Longitude (O) will come with projector headlamps with LED position lamps, keyless entry, push-button start, electric ORVMs, rear fog lamps, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Interior features include a seven-inch infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, reverse parking sensors, six speakers and more.

The Compass petrol variant is powered the 1.4-litre MultiAir turbocharged engine that puts out 160 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. The engine is only available with a 7-speed DDCT dual-clutch automatic transmission on the Longitude (O), but a manual transmission is available with the Sport grade. ARAI certified fuel efficiency for the Compass is 14.3 kmpl on the petrol manual version. All-wheel drive (AWD) system is not available on the Compass petrol.

Jeep India will also be launching the range-topping Compass Trailhawk later this year. While the Trailhawk trim was expected to launch last year, the 2019 debut will include for off-road friendly tech. Expect the new Compass Trailhawk to be priced at around Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Harrier’s five unique features that no rival including Hyundai Creta & Jeep Compass has!

Last year in October, Jeep India launched the Compass Black Pack edition at Rs 20.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Black Pack is available only for the top end Limited (O) variant and as the name suggests, the black treatment is one of the major changes both inside and out.

The new Jeep Compass Black Pack edition was launched in India in three colour options, namely Magnesio Grey, Minimal Grey and Vocal White.